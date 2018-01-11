Replacement named for Raleigh County delegate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) A replacement is named for former Raleigh County Del. John O'Neal.



The Governor has chosen Jeff Pack of Cool Ridge as the new 28th District delegate representing Raleigh County, Summers County, and parts of Monroe County.



In an interview with Del. Pack on Thursday, he weighed in on what he hopes to bring to the office.



"I'm very conservative. I'm passionate about economic issues, social issues, and as always, I'll attempt to bring a biblical approach to my decision-making."



When he is not working at the Capitol, Del. Pack works at his family's business, Metrix Pet Control, in Beaver.



Del. Pack plans to run for the seat when it comes up again for election in November, 2018.