Replacement named for Raleigh County delegate - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Replacement named for Raleigh County delegate

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) A replacement is named for former Raleigh County Del. John O'Neal. 

The Governor has chosen Jeff Pack of Cool Ridge as the new 28th District delegate representing Raleigh County, Summers County, and parts of Monroe County. 

In an interview with Del. Pack on Thursday, he weighed in on what he hopes to bring to the office. 

"I'm very conservative. I'm passionate about economic issues, social issues, and as always, I'll attempt to bring a biblical approach to my decision-making."

When he is not working at the Capitol, Del. Pack works at his family's business, Metrix Pet Control, in Beaver. 

Del. Pack plans to run for the seat when it comes up again for election in November, 2018. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.