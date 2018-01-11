ICYMI: Former turnpike causing issue for Princeton

With the city of Princeton transitioning into A new City Hall, they eventually will have no need for the current one.

The city of Princeton obviously owns the land that City Hall sits on to my left, and they own the land that Public Works sits on, back behind me. But what they don't own... is this little strip of grass that sits between the two properties. And it's starting to become an issue. The small swath of land is known as the Raleigh Grayson Turnpike, as Assistant City Manager Mike Webb explains. "That is a route that was put in place in the... approximately... 1850's. And it has come to everyone's attention that it runs through our current property here."

This former turnpike is still owned by the state, but the city would like to acquire it before potentially putting the land up for auction. "It's important obviously, to whoever takes over ownership of this property in the future. Obviously they would want to have the full piece or property; not broken up into two pieces, etcetera."

Webb says the acquisition process originally began in 2014. "We're in correspondence with the governor's office, as well as the state DOH... and it IS a process, because it's the people's land, when it comes down to it. If the state owns it, it's the people of West Virginia. So they have to handle it in a certain process. Sometimes... government is not the fastest process in the world. But we are working towards it."

As Princeton moves into a new City Hall, selling the current property becomes all the more important. "That would help finance some of the move into the Dean Company site."

This morning, we contacted the Division of Highways to get their side of the issue... but they have yet to return our call.

