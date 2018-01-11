Lawmaker introduces resolution for committee to investigate Wes - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Lawmaker introduces resolution for committee to investigate West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice

A West Virginia lawmaker has  introduced a resolution to have the House of Delegates Judiciary Committee investigate whether to impeach West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Allen Loughery.  

Democratic Delegate Mike Pushkin introduced the resolution during Thursday’s session.

While it is unclear whether the lawmaker has the support to move forward, several lawmakers expressed an interest on Thursday to bringing more oversight to the high court’s spending. 

Delegate Pushkin also raises concerns over recent cuts by the Supreme Court to probation officers charged with monitoring Sex offenders and reimbursements for attorneys who represent the interests of children. 

