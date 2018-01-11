Keystone water update: - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Keystone water update:

Earlier this week we reported that frozen water pipes throughout the town of Keystone left residents without running water. 

According to town officials, heaters were brought in to help thaw main lines, and the issue has been fixed.

Mayor Elwin Thomas says it will take some time for lines to refill, and for pressure to build. 

Thomas tells WVVA that residents in Keystone should have running water sometime Thursday. 

