One injured, driver charged in early morning school bus accident

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

Virginia State police responded to a school bus accident early Thursday morning in Tazewell County near the Wardell area on Route 603.  

Police say the  driver was attempting to make a left hand turn and ran off the road and struck an embankment. That driver was charged with failure to maintain control of a vehicle. 

One juvenile suffered minor injuries. We do not know how many students were on board at the time. 

Richlands Fire and Rescue also responded. 

