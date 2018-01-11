Police investigating homicide in Greenbrier County

A death investigation is underway in Greenbrier County.

The initial call to law enforcement was a welfare check to the home of Clarence Sheppard, 72, of Rupert. Sheppard's body was found and sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Charleston for an autopsy.

The death, as of now, is being treated as a homicide.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.