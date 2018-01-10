HS Basketball Scoreboard 1/10 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

HS Basketball Scoreboard 1/10

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scores 1/10

Boys 

Shady Spring 74 James Monroe 58

Valley Fayette 61 Fayetteville 45

Wyoming East 53 Logan 52

Nicholas Co 73 Midland Trail 72

Girls

Bluefield 75 James Monroe 42

Nicholas Co 69 Summers Co 53

Bland Co 42 Grayson Co 15

Meadow Bridge 61 Fayetteville 38

