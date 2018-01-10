UPDATE: Suspect identified in shots fired incident reported near Harper

The search continues Thursday for a man suspected of firing a weapon at a vehicle in Raleigh County.

Police have also released the suspect's name: Randolph Stump. Witnesses say Stump fired shots at a vehicle with two victims inside. When the victims fled the scene, Stump chased the vehicle following them into the parking lot of Mama Lina's on Harper Road.

Stump fired several more shots at the victim's vehicle before fleeing the scene. No injuries have been reported.

Stump's vehicle was discovered wrecked on Seahurst Drive off of Sweeneysburg Road. Stump fled on foot and a manhunt for him was conducted. He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, call 911 or the West Virginia State Police at 304-425-2101.

Reports came into dispatch around 4:30 this afternoon of a shooting in Raleigh county.

Police agencies tell WVVA that the incident happened near a gambling facility in Harper. Law enforcement is searching for the people involved.

Details are very limited and WVVA has a crew in route to the location. The investigation is active.