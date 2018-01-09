Rough road has residents in one small Wyoming Co. town concerned

A neighborhood in Wyoming Co. is voicing its concern over a road they say is in desperate need of repair but don't know whom to turn to for help.

Residents say its been a problem for years, but now, the road is so bad they are concerned for their safety.

"It's been getting bad for about five years slowly, but now it's really bad and it's starting to fall in," Ikes fork resident Sandra Blankenship said.

Residents living on Wayside Ln. in Ikes Fork, a small community just north of Iaeger, say they're worried about the condition of the only road that connects them to Hwy 52.

"There's one way in and one way out,” Blankenship said. “This is all we got."

Barbara Rambo and her husband moved into a home on Wayside Ln. in 2011. She says she really became concerned when rocks from beneath the road began crumbling and falling onto her yard.

"I have to pick rocks and rake before I can mow,” Rambo said.

She says she found enough rocks in her yard to fill up as many as three wheelbarrows full.

Rambo has been searching for answers as to who is responsible for the road's upkeep and says she has gotten nothing but a runaround from state officials.

“They keep telling me they have to get hold of their supervisor, and then when I talk to their supervisor, they have to get hold of their supervisors,” Rambo said. “So i don't know."

WVVA News contacted the West Virginia Division of Highways and a representative told us by phone Tuesday afternoon that the state isn't responsible for maintaining Wayside Ln.

But Rambo disagrees and says she has documents to prove that the state owns the road and should maintain it.

Rambo showed WVVA News a deed from 1977, signed by her home's previous owner, giving the state right-of-way access to her property to build the road.

Residents living on Wayside Ln. say that document proves it's up to the state to make the repairs.

"I have a 19 month old grandson that comes here while his mother goes to work,” Blankenship said. “It scares me to death for my daughter and him to come down this road."

"I will do whatever it takes to get it fixed,” Rambo said. “If this doesn't work, I'll figure out something different."

Both Blankenship and Rambo tell us that large utility trucks also have to access the road in order to reach a gas pump and meter at the bottom of the hill. They are also concerned that emergency response vehicles would be unable to reach their homes in the case of a fire, due to the road's condition.