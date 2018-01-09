High School Basketball Scores 1/9 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scores 1/9

Bluefield, WV

Boys

Oak Hill 69 Nicholas Co 58

Mt View 60 Independence 55

Beckley 78 George Washington 69

Pocahontas Co 65 Midland Trail 53

Lebanon 54 Richlands 53

Greater Beckley Christian 90 Liberty Raleigh 69

Meadow Bridge 60 Fayetteville 57

Valley Fayette 102 Richwood 63

Summers Co 48 Greenbrier West 35

Princeton 68 Greenbrier East 39

Graham 79 Tazewell 42

River View 55 Man 45

Girls

Lebanon 63 Richlands 35

Tazewell 60 Graham 48

Midland Trail 54 Pocahontas Co 50

