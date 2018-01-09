WVU survives Baylor; wins 15th in a row - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVU survives Baylor; wins 15th in a row

Posted:

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Men rose to #2 in the rankings on Monday, and Baylor tested that on Tuesday night.  The Mountaineers needed everything they had on a difficult night to top the Bears 57-54 to win their 15th in a row.  With the win, the Mountaineers improve to 15-1 on the season, and 4-0 in the Big 12.

WVU was led by Lamont West and Daxter Miles Jr who each had 12 points.  Jevon Carter had 8 points and 3 steals.  The Mountaineers shot just 31 percent from the field.  They were also 10-25 from 3.  Their defense was stout, forcing 21 turnovers with 7 blocks and 9 steals.

Up next, they will travel to Texas Tech on Saturday.  Tipoff is set for 2 pm.

