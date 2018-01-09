Former Monroe County funeral home director sentenced to federal prison

A neighborhood in Wyoming Co. is voicing its concern over a road they say is in desperate need of repair but don't know whom to turn to for help.More >>
A neighborhood in Wyoming Co. is voicing its concern over a road they say is in desperate need of repair but don't know whom to turn to for help.More >>
A former funeral home director is sentenced to a little more than a year in prison for insurance fraud after submitting fake claims for people who are still alive.More >>
A former funeral home director is sentenced to a little more than a year in prison for insurance fraud after submitting fake claims for people who are still alive.More >>
The City of Bluefield and Bluefield State College agreed on revitalizing and opening office spaces in downtown Bluefield for technology and economic development projects.More >>
The City of Bluefield and Bluefield State College agreed on revitalizing and opening office spaces in downtown Bluefield for technology and economic development projects.More >>
The City of Bluefield has something to extra to celebrate in 2018.More >>
The City of Bluefield has something to extra to celebrate in 2018.More >>
The Bluefield Fire Department received a $6,000 Fire Prevention and Safety grant from State Farm Insurance Agency to purchase smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and fire safety pamphlets during the city's Board of Directors meeting.More >>
The Bluefield Fire Department received a $6,000 Fire Prevention and Safety grant from State Farm Insurance Agency to purchase smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and fire safety pamphlets during the city's Board of Directors meeting.More >>
Just a few hours ago, Maggie Asbury was appointed the chairperson of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors. For the first time in Tazewell County's history, their Board of Supervisors will have a female fulfilling the role of chairperson.More >>
Just a few hours ago, Maggie Asbury was appointed the chairperson of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors. For the first time in Tazewell County's history, their Board of Supervisors will have a female fulfilling the role of chairperson.More >>
A mobile home fire in Greenbrier County left the structure "a total loss."More >>
A mobile home fire in Greenbrier County left the structure "a total loss."More >>
The top spellers faced off Tuesday in Raleigh County's Elementary School Spelling Bee Championship.More >>
The top spellers faced off Tuesday in Raleigh County's Elementary School Spelling Bee Championship.More >>