Bluefield State College, City of Bluefield dedicates downtown office space to economic development

The City of Bluefield and Bluefield State College agreed on revitalizing and opening office spaces in downtown Bluefield for technology and economic development projects.

The BSC Research and Development Corporation building, located on Bland Street, currently has open spaces and offices that the college and the city hope to put to use.

The two groups say the goal is to provide a space for start-up businesses to thrive, as well as bring in students to jump-start careers in the city.

"Students in business, engineering, technology, those students are going on to develop their own ideas, come up with their own business plans and we'd like to see them have the opportunity to grow their businesses right here int this building," said Bluefield State President Marsha Krotseng. "The idea is to be able to take the local talent that we have, grow that talent and keep it here in Bluefield to grow the economy."

City Economic Development Director Jim Spencer says the city will move the C.R.E.A.T.E. Opportunities services previously offered at the commercialization station to the office spaces within the R&D building.

President Marsha Krotseng and Mayor Ron Martin signed the deal.

"[BSC] is a major part of our city and a major part of our success and anything that we can do together is a good thing so this is a great step in that partnership," Martin said.

Last year, BSC contributed $47 million in economic impact to the city.