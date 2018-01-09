Bluefield's 'Holiday of Lights' has record year

The City of Bluefield has something to extra to celebrate in 2018.

Its annual Holiday of Lights attraction sets records in both the number of visitors and funds raised.

According to city manager Dane Rideout, nearly 41,000 people visited the attraction inside the Bluefield City Park from Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve.

Volunteers also collected about $47,000 in donations. The money will be used to maintain currently displays and help purchase new ones.