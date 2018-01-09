Bluefield Fire Dept. receives grant for smoke detectors, giving away free to public

The Bluefield Fire Department received a $6,000 Fire Prevention and Safety grant from State Farm Insurance Agency to purchase smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and fire safety pamphlets during the city's Board of Directors meeting.

That the department purchase the detectors from a local business and then give them away to residents for free.

Chief Rick Cary says fire prevention is the departments top priority, and the money will help them reach their ultimate goal of saving lives.

"It hit right at the perfect time especially in the cold weather like this," Cary said. "The fires start up more because people are using alternate forms of heating and that increases our workload. This helps us save lives."

The grant money will allow them to purchase a 1,000 smoke detectors and 1,000 carbon monoxide detectors. Cary says residents can pick up a detector from the station starting next Wednesday between the hours of 8 A.M and 4 P.M.

The department also took the first step in developing a fire training center as they got approval for the land in Bluefield.

The department received approval from the state and the city to build the center on Hill Ave. off of Bluefield Ave.

The center will be used to create fire simulation programs, and will be open to all fire departments in the region.

Chief Cary says by building and the training center, the city has the potential to earn a better Insurance Service Office (ISO) rating, going from a 4 to a 3.

A better ISO rating can lead to a decrease in fire fees and insurance rates for residents and citizens in the city of Bluefield.