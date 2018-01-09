New Tazewell County chairperson makes history

Just a few hours ago, Maggie Asbury was appointed the chairperson of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.

For the first time in Tazewell County's history, their Board of Supervisors will have a female fulfilling the role of chairperson. Southern District Supervisor Mike Hymes says, this is an important moment for the County. "It is a significant event, and recognition of Tazewell County moving forward.

Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury is the women taking the helm. "For them to have the confidence in me to lead our group, and to try to serve Tazewell County, is a... it's just very humbling."

Hymes believes Asbury is right for the task. "Maggie is a very thoughtful person, but she's aggressive about issues that need to be dealt with in the county."

Though times have been tough, Asbury sees a brighter days ahead. "The Bluestone, Project Jonah, the hydroelectric power station... that we hope will come into fruition very soon. We just completed the first ever storage system for Cavitt's Creek. It's the first one ever built in the United States, and we're hoping that right here in Virginia, we can expand it to some of the rural areas."

Asbury is also excited for the home district she represents, as she hopes a new Dollar General store will break ground in Pocahontas later this year.

