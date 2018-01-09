Mobile home destroyed in Greenbrier County fire

A mobile home fire in Greenbrier County left the structure "a total loss."

Firefighters responded to the call at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Upper Belltown Road in Quinwood, according to the Quinwood Volunteer Fire Dept. and the Greenbrier County 911 Center.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but a family was living there.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.