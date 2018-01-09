Mobile home destroyed in Greenbrier County fire - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Mobile home destroyed in Greenbrier County fire

Posted:
By WVVA Newsroom
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A mobile home fire in Greenbrier County left the structure "a total loss."

Firefighters responded to the call  at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Upper Belltown Road in Quinwood, according to the Quinwood Volunteer Fire Dept. and the Greenbrier County 911 Center. 

No one was home at the time of the fire, but a family was living there.

The cause of the fire was not yet known. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.