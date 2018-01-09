Hinton raises curtain on plans for new amphitheater

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) City leaders in Hinton raised the curtain Tuesday on their plans for a new amphitheater. They hope to have the project located off of 5th avenue up and running by next year.



"It's really neat because we're trying to do a railroad theme. Hinton was built by the railroad and we want to incorporate that into the theater using railroad ties where people can sit and a big mural with a train on it," said Hinton City Manager Chris Meadows.



Meadows said the original cost estimates were around $400,000, but through different grants under consideration, he believes city crews can do it for a lot less. "Maybe half of that."



The finished product is projected to have 500 seats overlooking the railroad and Hinton's crowned jewel -- the New River.



"Anything we can do to get people outside. We love the fact that Hinton is right here on the river. This will give them a nice view of the river and the trains, showcasing our beauty and history all at once."



City leaders also hope to use the site as a future venue for Hinton's 'Festival of Rivers' that happens each year on Labor Day weekend.