Words spell victory for competitors in Raleigh County spelling bee championships

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The top spellers in the county faced off Tuesday in Raleigh County's Elementary School Spelling Bee Championship.



The title came down to one word 'uncoquettish' for runner-up Audrey Steele. In the final round, her competitor Cass Pugh took home the title after correctly spelling the word 'annexation.'

Afterward, the winners weighed in on what went into preparing for the competition.



"A lot of time and effort," explained Pugh.



Meanwhile, Steele offered insight into her practice methods, going over numerous words and returning to previous misspelled words. "I worked really hard to get the words right. My mom marked the words that I got wrong on the list and we went back to them as a separate list."



The competition is not over yet for the elementary school students. The kids will turn to Woodrow Wilson High School again on Wednesday to compete against the county's best middle school students. The competition kicks off at 9 a.m.