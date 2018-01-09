Plea agreement rejected, trial date set for Bluefield man charge - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Plea agreement rejected, trial date set for Bluefield man charged in double shooting

Posted:
Donavon Bradley Thomas Donavon Bradley Thomas
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

The case against a 21-year-old man charged with shooting two people, including a juvenile who's now paralyzed from the waist down will likely head to trial.

Donovan Thomas, 21, of Bluefield, WV had previously entered a plea agreement to one count of wanton endangerment. But during the sentencing hearing held Monday, Circuit Court Judge William Sadler rejected the plea because it included a two-year cap on the prison sentence.

The shooting happened on November 27, 2016 on Highland Avenue in Bluefield. The two females who were shot were in a vehicle with Thomas at the time.

Thomas was indicted on multiple charges; including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of malicious assault, and four counts of wanton endangerment. 

A trial date has been set for January 30. 

According to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Janet Williamson, Judge Sadler is open to a plea agreement to one count of wanton endangerment as long as it  didn't include a cap on the prison sentence. According to state law, the penalty for a guilty pea to wanton endangerment involving the use of a firearm is up to five years in prison. If a plea agreement is reached, Thomas would most likely serve his prison sentence at Anthony Correctional Center for youth. Thomas was 19 at the time of the double shooting. Right now, he's being held in Southern Regional Jail without bond. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.