Plea agreement rejected, trial date set for Bluefield man charged in double shooting

The case against a 21-year-old man charged with shooting two people, including a juvenile who's now paralyzed from the waist down will likely head to trial.

Donovan Thomas, 21, of Bluefield, WV had previously entered a plea agreement to one count of wanton endangerment. But during the sentencing hearing held Monday, Circuit Court Judge William Sadler rejected the plea because it included a two-year cap on the prison sentence.

The shooting happened on November 27, 2016 on Highland Avenue in Bluefield. The two females who were shot were in a vehicle with Thomas at the time.

Thomas was indicted on multiple charges; including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of malicious assault, and four counts of wanton endangerment.

A trial date has been set for January 30.

According to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Janet Williamson, Judge Sadler is open to a plea agreement to one count of wanton endangerment as long as it didn't include a cap on the prison sentence. According to state law, the penalty for a guilty pea to wanton endangerment involving the use of a firearm is up to five years in prison. If a plea agreement is reached, Thomas would most likely serve his prison sentence at Anthony Correctional Center for youth. Thomas was 19 at the time of the double shooting. Right now, he's being held in Southern Regional Jail without bond.