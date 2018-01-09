Deputies look for man who stole TV from Raleigh County store - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Deputies look for man who stole TV from Raleigh County store

Shoplifting suspect wanted in connection with a stolen TV from a Walmart store in Raleigh County.l Shoplifting suspect wanted in connection with a stolen TV from a Walmart store in Raleigh County.l

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office has released a security photo of a man who they say stole a TV from the Walmart in McArthur.

The theft, a 40 inch Sanyo HDTV, occurred at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies said the man left the store in a black SUV, possibly a Jeep model, and there were two other people in the vehicle.

If you know the suspect's identity, you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 304-255-9300 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-7867.

