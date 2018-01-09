Icy roads cause minor crashes in McDowell, Mercer counties - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Icy roads cause minor crashes in McDowell, Mercer counties

Crane Creek Road/ photo courtesy Sharon Hyndrich Crane Creek Road/ photo courtesy Sharon Hyndrich
Drivers in parts of McDowell and Mercer counties had to deal with icy conditions early Tuesday morning.

Some minor crashes were reported on secondary roads, but the main roadways were OK.

A Coca-Cola truck slide into a ditch on Mount View Road in McDowell County. There were several minor accidents reported in the Montcalm and Crane Creek areas in Mercer County.

No injuries were reported. 

Slick roads were also reported in parts of Bluewell and Matoaka. 

If you have photos showing icy conditions this morning, please send them to photos@wvva.com.

