Icy roads cause minor crashes in McDowell, Mercer counties

Drivers in parts of McDowell and Mercer counties had to deal with icy conditions early Tuesday morning.

Some minor crashes were reported on secondary roads, but the main roadways were OK.

A Coca-Cola truck slide into a ditch on Mount View Road in McDowell County. There were several minor accidents reported in the Montcalm and Crane Creek areas in Mercer County.

No injuries were reported.

Slick roads were also reported in parts of Bluewell and Matoaka.

