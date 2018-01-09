West Virginia woman admits stealing fire department funds

A West Virginia woman has admitted stealing more than $75,000 from a volunteer fire department.

Federal prosecutors say 52-year-old Kathy Sue Gwinn of Hurricane pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Huntington to theft from a program receiving federal funds.

Gwinn formerly served as treasurer of the Teays (TAYS) Valley Volunteer Fire Department, generating payroll checks and signing them on an office bank account.

Prosecutors say she admitted writing herself unauthorized checks from the department's account.

Gwinn agreed to pay full restitution as part of her plea agreement.

She faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Sentencing has been set for April 9.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.