Community working to fix leak in Jimmy Lewis Lake

There's a small Mercer County community that's working to solve a decades-long problem with a local lake.

Jimmy Lewis Lake in Nemours has a leak in it that allows the water drain out during times of lower precipitation, like in the fall.

Community members along with the Mercer County Commission have enlisted the help of the Department of Natural Resources Director Steve McDaniel.

The parties met again Monday evening to formulate a plan to fix the leak once and for all. It's one of those problems that can often get tied- up in governmental bureaucracy, but organizers are determined to not let that happen.

During the meeting, McDaniel said he is actively working to find solution. He says its been a it a great pleasure working with everyone involved in efforts to finalize plans to correct the problem and make Jimmy Lewis Lake accessible to anyone who would want to enjoy it.

In fact there is a fishing tournament planed for May.