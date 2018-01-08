Residents across Fayette Co. without water Monday night

West Virginia American Water customers across Fayette Co. are dealing with a loss of water Monday evening.

According to Fayette Co. dispatchers, several water main breaks occurred across the county early Monday evening.

Many residents in both Oak Hill and Fayetteville and surrounding communities are dealing with a complete loss of water or low-water pressure.

Residents in the Franklin Heights neighborhood near Fayetteville tell WVVA News that they lost water service at around 6:00 p.m.

Now, according to West Virginia American Water's website, they found at least one water main break along Whitewater Avenue in Fayetteville, affecting the towns of Fayetteville, Minden, Oak Hill, Scarbro and Glen Jean.

American Water hopes to have the line repaired by noon Tuesday.