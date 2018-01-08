Mercer, Summers County look to develop connecting hiking trails

Hikers and nature lovers of Mercer County may soon be able to explore trails that connect Mercer to Summers County, as the two hope to develop and expand trails near Brush Creek Falls.

Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer says the county recently discovered that they have ownership of land where the old Bluestone Lumber Company railroad used to lay.

Archer says they are looking to develop potential trails that would connect from Gardner, through Brush Creek and into Summers County near the Bluestone river.

"Families kayak, and families canoe and families hike together," Archer says. "and I think this is a great access point to that entire network of trails. It's exciting."

Archer says they are now looking at funding sources to add signage, GPS markers and seating throughout the trailways.

"We're working on it full steam and trying to make as much progress as we can because it is, I think, it's a real asset for us and it's something we can develop and make it real special for the people of mercer county and also the visitors," Archer said.