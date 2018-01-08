Cliffield residents stuck behind ice filled tunnel, no access to main road

Residents of Cliffield in Tazewell County say an ice filled tunnel is blocking them from reaching the main road, making it impossible to reach their jobs and doctor's appointments.

Approximately 17 homes sit on the other side of a narrow tunnel that connects Cliffield to Rt. 460.

As running stream water flows through the tunnel, it turns into multiple feet of ice when the temperatures are below freezing.

Resident William Brady says he and neighbors spent 8 hours on Monday to try and dig and scrape the ice away.

"Usually what we do is [when] the tunnel freezes up, we put rock on top of the gravel," Brady said. "Then eventually, it just gets so deep and so thick and the ruts get so bad, we either have to pay somebody or if we're lucky enough, get somebody to volunteer to help."

Brady says his family members have used farming tractors to try and push the ice out. They have also had to pay for a local landscaping company to come be of assistance.

Norfolk Southern owns the tunnel, and Brady says he and his family reached out to them several times to address the issue, but did not get a response.

Brady says that on Monday, the company came to help clear the tunnel once they threatened to alert the media.

"I've been here 10 years and this is the first time the railroad's come and offered to help," Brady said.

The tunnel is the only way in and out for Cliffield residents, something Brady also hopes changes soon.

"The county has made promises to come in and help and get us a road in," he said. "We've had supervisors promise to get us a road, that's never happened. They say they're going to help, then when it comes down to it you never get it."

WVVA asked Norfolk Southern workers on scene for a comment, in which they declined.