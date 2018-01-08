May shining at Concord

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

Pikeview product Madison May made the decision to stay close and attend Concord. Giving her a chance to get her education and have a basketball career right next to home. "I love that. It keeps me focused on school and basketball. I love being at home having my family around me."

After coming on strong at the end of her first year, the sophomore has made a impact this season. All coming down to just a little bit of game action. "Came into this year with a lot of more confidence and experience under my belt. My teammates got used to me and my game type. Just learning each other really helped me out this year."

Now everyone across the Mountain East knows who May is. She leads the team in scoring, and was named the league's player of the week back in December. "I've shocked myself but my teammates have a lot of confidence in me, so does my coach. That's really helped me keep up my attitude."

Madison knows the history of local players to make it big in Athens, and she's happy to be the next in line. "Especially Jolyssa Brown and all those players. Just to be asked that question is a big honor to me. Got to keep it up to get that."

The Concord season so far has been a bit of a roller coaster, but May knows they have a lot of potential. "We really need to start winning games and the key is to start coming together as a team and realizing we have enough talent to be successful. Our biggest problem is not realizing how good we are."