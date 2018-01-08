WVU Men climb to #2 in both polls

Pikeview product Madison May made the decision to stay close and attend Concord. Giving her a chance to get her education and have a basketball career right next to homeMore >>
The Mountaineers have jumped up to number two in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches pollMore >>
Former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer was named to the College Football Hall of Fame on MondayMore >>
The West Virginia women defeat Iowa State 57-49 to snap a two game losing streak.More >>
The Bluefield College win in overtime over Tennessee Wesleyan 68-65 on Saturday.More >>
West Virginia defeats Oklahoma 89-76 for their 14th straight win.More >>
Westside defeats rival Wyoming East 70-58 on the road Saturday night.More >>
There are many new faces up and down the Bluefield State men's basketball this season, but that's already made an instant impact is junior Shawn DuhonMore >>
Marshall has lost another coach. Defensive coordinator Chuck Heater has left the herd to become the secondary coach at MarylandMore >>
