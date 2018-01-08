WVU Men climb to #2 in both polls

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

The Mountaineers have jumped up to number two in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches poll. This is their highest ranking since December 29, 1959. Which was Jerry West's senior year where they went to the national championship game. This is the highest ranking for head coach Bob Huggins since he led his Cincinnati team to the top ranking in the country on March 9, 2000. The gold and blue have defeated two teams in the top ten in Virginia and Oklahoma this season. Up next, they will host Baylor tomorrow night. Then head to Texas tech on Saturday.