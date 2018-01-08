Beamer named to College Football Hall of Fame

Blacksburg, VA

WVVA-TV

Former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer was named to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday. Beamer won 238 games in his 29 seasons in Blacksburg. He won 280 total which included his 6 year stint at Murray State. Under his leadership, the Hokies finished in the top ten 5 times and made it to 20 straight bowl games. He won 7 conference titles including 3 in the Big East and 4 in the ACC. He coached 16 first team All Americans and 8 conference player of the year winners.