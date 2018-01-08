Pub, video game restaurant to open in Uptown Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Raleigh County attorney is shaking up Beckley's Uptown restaurant scene.



In February, David Kirkpatrick will be opening 'Pub-licity,' a new kind of restaurant focused on video games and pub food. It will be located inside his former law office on Neville Street.



In an interview with Kirkpatrick on Monday, he said in addition to the gaming, the restaurant will offer pub style food, beverages, and some alcohol offerings for adults. The goal is to bring something new and different to Uptown.



"There's not a lot for people to eat during the day, so we're going to cater toward that crowd during the day. The afternoon is going to be critical to attracting a younger crowd. We're going to have live music and entertainment, something to give the younger crowd a place to go and socialize."

It is important to point out, adds Kirkpatrick, that the restaurant does include any type of gambling.



The attorney hopes to have 'Pub-licity' up and running by February.