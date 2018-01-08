Water main breaks affect homes and businesses in Greenbrier, Mercer, Summers and Raleigh counties

Viewers across the two Virginias are experiencing water woes due to numerous water main breaks

The latest main break occurred Monday morning along Main Street and Pleasant Street in Hinton, WV. Customers there may experience no water, low pressure, and discolored/ cloudy water while repairs are being made, according to West Virginia American Water.

On Sunday, water main break were reported in several Bluefield and Princeton neighborhoods, as well as in Lerona, WV.

The information below was taken directly from West Virginia American Water's website:

01/08/2018 01:52 AM Hinton *MAINBREAK There is a main break along Main Street and Pleasant Street in Hinton. It is estimated that repairs will be completed by approximately 7 a.m. Customers along the following streets may have low pressure, no water, discolored and or cloudy water while repairs are being made: Main Street, Pleasant Street and surrounding areas. We apologize for any inconvenience.

01/07/2018 04:23 PM North Princeton *MAINBREAK There is a main break along Woodland Street in Princeton. It is estimated that repairs will be completed by approximately 6:00 PM. Customers along the following streets may have low pressure, no water, discolored and or cloudy water while repairs are being made: Woodland Street. We apologize for any inconvenience.

01/07/2018 04:04 PM Bluefield *MAINBREAK There is a main break along Preston Street in Bluefiled. It is estimated that repairs will be completed by approximately 8 p m. Customers along the following streets may have low pressure, no water, discolored and or cloudy water while repairs are being made: Preston Street and nearby surrounding streets. We apologize for any inconvenience.

01/07/2018 01:20 PM East Princeton *MAINBREAK There is a main break along Kirby Street in Princeton. It is estimated that repairs will be completed by approximately 5:30 PM. Customers along the following streets may have low pressure, no water, discolored and or cloudy water while repairs are being made: Kirby Street, Robbins Street, Gadd Avenue, Peck Street, Ball Street, Worley Street, Hill Street and possibly some surrounding streets. We apologize for any inconvenience.

01/07/2018 12:44 PM Pine Grove *MAINBREAK There is a main break along Pine Grove Road in Lerona. We are aware of the situation and repairs are scheduled.

01/07/2018 11:05 AM Bluefield *MAINBREAK There is a main break along 3rd Street in Bluefield. It is estimated that repairs will be completed by approximately 2:00 PM. Customers along the following streets may have low pressure, no water, discolored and or cloudy water while repairs are being made: 3rd Street, Carolina Street, Paris Street, Walnut Street and all surrounding streets. We apologize for any inconvenience.

01/06/2018 08:01 PM West Princeton *MAINBREAK There is a main break along Ambrose Lane in West Princeton. It is estimated that repairs will be completed by approximately two am. Customers along the following streets may have low pressure, no water, discolored and or cloudy water while repairs are being made: Ambrose, Spike Lane, Antelope, Fawn and Deer. We apologize for any inconvenience.

01/05/2018 04:57 PM Town Of Bluefield *MAINBREAK There is a main break along Vine Street in Bluefield. It is estimated that repairs will be completed by approximately 9 PM . Customers along the following streets may have low pressure, no water, discolored and or cloudy water while repairs are being made: Vine Street, Jones Street, and surrounding areas. We apologize for any inconvenience.

The water main break in Raleigh County has been repaired, but customers are reporting cloudy and discolored water. WVVA's Annie Moore will have more on that tonight on WVVA News at 6,

Also, school officials in Greenbrier County say Western Greenbrier Middle School will be closed Tuesday due to no water.

Click here for more information from West Virginia American Water.