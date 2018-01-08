Proposal would create alerts for "critically missing" adults - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Virginia proposal would create alerts for "critically missing" adults

Posted: Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A Virginia state lawmaker has authored a bill that would create alerts for "critically missing" adults.

WUSA-TV reported Monday that the legislation is unofficially named after a Maryland woman who police say was kidnapped from a naval base in Virginia and later found dead in North Carolina.

Ashanti Billie's family lives in Prince George's County, Maryland. They said alerts should be in place for suspicious situations like the one Billie was in.

Virginia House Del. Jerrauld "Jay" Jones of Norfolk introduced the bill. If passed into law, it would create the "Virginia Critically Missing Adult Alert Program."

Billie disappeared in September from a Norfolk naval base where she worked. The 19-year-old's body was found weeks later in Charlotte. Authorities later charged a Navy vet in her death.

Information from: WUSA-TV, http://www.wusatv9.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.