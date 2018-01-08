UPDATE:Mercer Co. Courthouse closed - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE:Mercer Co. Courthouse closed

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, WVVA News Evening Anchor/ Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography

We have learned more details on why the Mercer County Courthouse shutdown on Monday.

Though it was initially reported that smoke was coming from the old county jail section on the top floor. It was actually steam from a broken pipe.

The courthouse will reopen on Tuesday.

The Mercer Co. Courthouse is closed on Monday because of smoke coming from the Old Jail section of the Courthouse.

The Courthouse will re-open on Tues., Jan. 9 at 8:30 a.m. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.