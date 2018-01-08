UPDATE:Mercer Co. Courthouse closed

We have learned more details on why the Mercer County Courthouse shutdown on Monday.

Though it was initially reported that smoke was coming from the old county jail section on the top floor. It was actually steam from a broken pipe.

The courthouse will reopen on Tuesday.

