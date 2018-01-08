DUI checkpoint set for Mercer County this weekend - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

DUI checkpoint set for Mercer County this weekend

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Mercer County this weekend.

The checkpoint will be located along Oakvale Road.

DATE: January 12-13, 2018

TIME: 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase public awareness and to deter the citizens of West Virginia from driving a motor vehicle while their ability to do so has been impaired from the use of drugs and/or alcohol. - First Sergeant R. A. Maddy, District Commander, Troop 6

