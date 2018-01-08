School calendar adjusted in Mercer County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

School calendar adjusted in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

School officials in Mercer County have made adjustments to the calendar due to recent closures.

So far. students in the district have missed four days (December 13, January 4,5,and 8). 

There are 12 snow days built into the calendar.

The following days will now be instructional days:

  1. March 15
  2. March 16
  3. March 30
  4. May 4

If students miss more days due to bad weather, additional changes will occur.

