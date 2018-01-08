Record number earn bachelor's degrees from Virginia colleges - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Record number earn bachelor's degrees from Virginia colleges

RICHMOND, VA (AP) -

Virginia colleges awarded the highest number of bachelor's degrees in state history last year.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports research released Friday by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia shows that students earned a total of 54,508 bachelor's degrees in the 2016-2017 school year, with the majority - at nearly 38,000- conferred by the state's public colleges.

The three most popular majors at public colleges were psychology, biology and business administration, unchanged from the previous year. The state also set a record for the conferral of science, technology, engineering, math and health degrees, at 24,405.

More than 31,000 of the degrees were obtained by in-state students.

The combined number of undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees and certificates did see a drop of around 1,000 from 2016's record of 119,934.

