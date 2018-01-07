West Virginia women edge out Iowa State

The West Virginia women's basketball team entered Sunday's tilt with Iowa State having suffered their first two losses of the season in their last two games. The Lady Mountaineers erased that streak with a 57-49 victory. Naomi Davenport led the Mountaineers with 23 points. The Lady Mountaineers improve to 14-2 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play. Next up, they travel to Kansas on Wednesday.