Pipes and Drums perform at ceremonies across Virginia

When first responders pass on, there is pretty much a guarantee that there will be memories, an outpouring of love from all emergency agencies, and sounds of serenades of respect from those playing the bagpipes.

Meet Virginia State Police Senior Trooper Gavin Scott. He was featured in this PSA about distracted driving. Now met the other side of Scott. The side that can play the Star Wars theme on his bagpipe. Trooper Scott explains what drew him to the instrument. "When I first became a trooper in 2005, I was assigned to the Eastern Region Honor Guard. So when I first started out in honor guard with the state police, I was carrying the caskets. I was doing a funeral out on the eastern shore, and to me at that point... it's just the sound. It's a very emotional instrument."

So I found out, there's no strap that holds the bagpipe onto your shoulder... which I imagine makes it even more complicated to play. Scott says, "Very difficult instrument to play, of course! Most pipers will tell you it is hard, but the biggest thing is technique. We only have nine notes on the bagpipes. So it's more technique. It's a lot of grace noting, things like that."

Scott is a native of Tazewell, who honors those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice serving our community, like Lieutenant Aaron Crook. "These individuals have lost their lives in the line of duty, and I feel that they need some type of professional closure. A heroic funeral. And I'm very thrilled we're able to provide that service to them."

Scott is a member of VSP's Pipes and Drums Corps, who most recently played at the funeral of retired Fire Chief Jim Hardy. But as Scott points out, they also perform at more than somber occasions. "I've been to Washington DC several times, for the national police week ceremonies. Actually, back in September, I was invited and asked to perform up there at the United States Pentagon for the swearing in ceremonies of their assistant chief of police."

