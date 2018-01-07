Wintry mix, slick roads possible Monday

UPDATED MONDAY, 1/8, 5:30 AM EST

(WVVA): Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s Monday morning under partly-cloudy skies, with a few teens in colder valleys out in Greenbrier county. A winter weather advisory is in effect for all of the WVVA viewing area through Monday night. Some light snow and sleet is expected by late-morning, possibly mixing with or changing to freezing rain and rain later in the afternoon as warmer air tries to come up from the south. Overall, sleet/snow accumulations look light, generally from a trace- to an inch across our western slopes. Areas N of I-64 (northern Fayette, Western Greenbrier, Pocahontas) may see 1-3" of snow/sleet accumulations. A trace of ice (from freezing rain) is possible just about everywhere, especially early Monday. The recent cold has left ground and road temperatures very cold, which means slick roads are expected no matter what falls, even if air temperatures do rise a bit above freezing Monday.

If any light rain is encountered, take extreme caution while driving or walking outside, as ice will be possible. This is a situation where roads may seem okay for a stretch, followed by an icy area, especially over elevation changes!

Any light precipitation will taper off late Monday night, with temps holding around the lower upper 20s/lower 30s. Much milder Pacific air arrives Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 40s. Another chance of rain arrives by Friday with a stronger system. Colder air will arrive again by Saturday, at which time we could have a return of some mountain snow showers. However, we are not expecting a repeat of the recent cold snap.