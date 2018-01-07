Some Wintry Monday Weather

Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s tonight under partly-cloudy skies, with a few teens in colder valleys out in Greenbrier. Then, A winter weather advisory is up Monday for most of the area. Some light snow and sleet is expected by late-morning, possibly mixing with or changing to freezing rain and rain later in the afternoon as warmer air tries to come up from the south. Although amounts will be light (a glazing of ice, to an inch or so of snow, depending on the exaxct mix), the recent cold has left ground and road temperatures very cold, which means slick roads are expected no matter what falls, even if air temperatures do rise a bit above freezing Monday.

If any light rain is encountered, take extreme caution while driving or walking outside, as ice will be possible. This is a situation where roads may seem ok for a stretch, followed by an icy area, especially over elevation changes.

Any light precipitation will taper off late Monday night, with temps holding around the lower 30s. Much milder Pacific air arrives Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 40s. Another chance of rain arrives by Friday with a stronger system. Colder air will arrive again by Saturday, at which time we could have a return of some mountain snow showers. However, we're not expecting a repeat of the recent cold snap.