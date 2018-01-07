Utility structure failures create early morning traffic problems - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Utility structure failures create early morning traffic problems in Raleigh Co.

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Multiple utility disruptions in Raleigh Co. make for some hazardous driving conditions early Sunday morning near Daniels.

According to Raleigh Co. dispatchers, crews responded to an electrical pole that had fallen onto a roadway at around 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on C&O Dam Rd.

The Beaver Volunteer Fire Dept. was on hand to clear the roadway for drivers.

Shortly after that, a water line on the same road burst, close to the scene.

The freezing cold temperatures forced crews to work quickly to resolve the issue, and drivers were asked to avoid that area if at all possible.

