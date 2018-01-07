Raleigh Co. Sheriff's Office needs help in locating person of interest involved in shots-fired incident

The Raleigh Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest involved in a December 17th shots-fired incident in Raleigh Co.

The incident took place on December 17, 2017 when an altercation at the Harper Rd. Go-Mart, just off exit 44 on Interstate 77, occurred between three individuals; two males and one female.

The incident led to one of the males firing at least five rounds at the other male, before all three fled in two separate SUVs.

Authorities now believe they have identified the female person of interest as Shae Abren, better known as Shae McCoy.

She's being sought for questioning in this incident and anyone with knowledge of McCoy's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Suman at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP.