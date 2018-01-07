YMCA of Southern WV holds "Super Saturday" event

The YMCA of Southern West Virginia in uptown Beckley invited the general public inside its doors Saturday to show off some of the benefits it has to offer.

The free "open house" event, known as "Super Saturday,” featured fitness instructors on hand as well as a sample of some of the group exercise and fitness classes The Y offers year round; such as yoga, Zumba, and indoor cycling.

Classes began at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning and wrapped up at around noon.

The Y says the event is one of the best ways it can show off all of its indoor facilities that can be utilized year-round.