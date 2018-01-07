Several new restaurant locations set to open soon in Raleigh Co.

A few restaurants already familiar to Raleigh Co. residents will be opening up in new locations very soon.

A new Taco Bell in Sophia located next to the Lester Square Shopping Center is expected to open Tuesday, as crews put the finishing touches on the new building.

And across from Crossroads Mall, a new Arby's is being built next to the Exxon parking lot. One worker tells W-V-V-A News it will be a little longer until that location opens.

All this is in addition to an unannounced fast food franchise that is expected to take over the lot left by Applebee's on Harper Rd.

A demolition team razed the old Applebee's back in December.