Several new restaurant locations set to open soon in Raleigh Co. - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Several new restaurant locations set to open soon in Raleigh Co.

Posted:
By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A few restaurants already familiar to Raleigh Co. residents will be opening up in new locations very soon.

A new Taco Bell in Sophia located next to the Lester Square Shopping Center is expected to open Tuesday, as crews put the finishing touches on the new building.

And across from Crossroads Mall, a new Arby's is being built next to the Exxon parking lot. One worker tells W-V-V-A News it will be a little longer until that location opens.

All this is in addition to an unannounced fast food franchise that is expected to take over the lot left by Applebee's on Harper Rd.

A demolition team razed the old Applebee's back in December.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.