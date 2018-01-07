Beckley Kmart in final days - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Beckley Kmart in final days

Posted:
By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

While many new businesses are sprouting up, in and around Beckley, some others have fallen on hard times, such as the Kmart located in Beckley Plaza on Eisenhower Dr.

Back in November, the Beckley Kmart was announced as one of 45 stores that its owner, Sears Holding Co., would be closing nationwide.

Employees tell us Kmart's last day will be January 28th and all of its inventory has been aggressively marked down.

The Beckley location is the last Kmart store located in southern West Virginia, and after its closure, will leave just five left in the entire state.

