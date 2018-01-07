Historic Beckley artifact finds new, permanent home

Back in November, WVVA News showed viewers an artifact that predates the town of Beckley's founding and how city leaders were finally able to acquire that artifact.

It's been known for decades simply as "Ferguson's Rock."

Many local legends and lore surround the mysterious boulder, with a 204 year old inscription, that was found many years ago in Piney Creek.

For years, the rock sat in the yard of a residence on Bero Ave. in Beckley, until the property's owner handed the relic to the city.

For months, Ferguson's Rock had been sitting behind the Beckley Public Works building, until leaders could find a suitable place to display it.

Until now, where it will now find a permanent home at the Wildwood House on S. Kanawha St. in Beckley.