Law enforcement and hospital hold mass casualty drill

Three law enforcement agencies, a hospital, and a local church... all came together for a mass casualty drill in Richlands on Saturday morning.

Before the mass casualty drill at Richlands Christian Academy began, volunteers received their realistic-looking but fake injuries and wounds from make-up artists. Sergeant Paul Little with Richlands Police explains why a drill like this is valuable for first responders. "This training is being put on today to facilitate us to be able to have a better understanding of what our deficiencies are, what are strengths are..."

When the casualty drill began, a mock 9-1-1 call was placed to Tazewell County Dispatch. Here's an excerpt: Caller: "He's shooting everybody! Hurry, hurry! Operator: At Richlands Tabernacle? Caller: Richlands Tabernacle! Hurry, hurry, I'm hiding!!!

Officers from the State Police, Sheriff's Department, and Richlands all responded to the call. In full gear, with weapons drawn, they quickly proceeded into the school, looking for the actor playing the role of an active shooter. Once the suspect was taken down, they radioed for EMS. After paramedics arrived, they assessed the casualties, and transported victims to Clinch Valley Medical Center, where a triage was set-up. Lieutenant Jonathan Hankins with the Sheriff's Department says the drill was a success. "It was amazing to see the different agencies come together and train, in the event that a situation like this actually occurs. It was just amazing to see the response and the coordination... the communication between the agencies, which really helps prepare us in the event this actually happens."

In light of recent mass shootings, Pastor Phillip Horton says his church was glad to host the training. We've had a school here since 1977. I've worked in the school. Been here, associated (with it) all my life. So I was determined that that would never happen here, if I could prevent it."

