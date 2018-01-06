Bluefield College women win nailbiter over Tennessee Wesleyan

The Bluefield College Rams women's basketball team won in exciting fashion Saturday afternoon 68-65 over Tennessee Wesleyan. Danae Cox hit a three at the buzzer to give the Rams the victory. Cox led all Ram scorers with 23 points.The Rams have now alternated wins and losses in their last five games. The win improves the Rams to 8-7 overall and 5-5 in league play. They hit the road to take on Columbia College on Wednesday.

The Bluefield College men's team also picked up a win on Saturday over Tennessee Wesleyan 85-81. Jorge Concepcion and Niquan Cousins each had 16 points to lead the Rams. They move to 8-5 overall and 5-3 in conference. The Rams will host Benedict College on Wednesday night from the Dome.