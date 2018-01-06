Mountaineers beat Oklahoma for 14th straight win

The West Virginia Mountaineers entered Saturday nights Big 12 contest against number seven Oklahoma riding a 13 game win streak. The Sooners entered with a 10 game win streak of their own, as well as leading the country in scoring at 96 points per game. The Mountaineers were able to keep their winning ways going and defeated Oklahoma 89-76. The Mountaineers shot 46 percent from the field and on the defensive side had eight blocks to just one for Oklahoma. Freshman Teddy Allen had 20 points off of the bench to lead the Mountaineers. Freshman Trae Young had 29 for the Sooners. Now 14-1 and 3-0 in the Big 12, up next, the Mountaineers host Baylor on Tuesday night.